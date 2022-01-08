Advertisement

Construction worker dies after falling off roof in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A construction worker died after falling off the roof of a structure under construction in Port St. Lucie Saturday.

Port St. Lucie police said Eber Mauricio-Feliciano, 19, was installing plywood to trusses on the structure after 9 a.m. in the 12300 block of SW Calm Pointe Court in Tradition at the Valencia at Riverland community..

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

