Construction worker dies after falling off roof in Port St. Lucie

A construction worker died after falling off the roof of a structure under construction in Port St. Lucie Saturday.

Port St. Lucie police said Eber Mauricio-Feliciano, 19, was installing plywood to trusses on the structure after 9 a.m. in the 12300 block of SW Calm Pointe Court in Tradition at the Valencia at Riverland community..

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

19 year old construction worker installing plywood dies after falling from roof in 12300 Blk SW Calm Pointe Ct. Visit our FB for more details. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. @WPTV @WPBF25News @CBS12 @FOX29WFLX @MyTCNow @TreasureC_com pic.twitter.com/2j9yZ4Kfbo — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) January 8, 2022

