Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Palm Bay boys

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two Palm Bay boys.

Jahsyiah Kanter, 10 and Jahmaryion Kanter, 11, were last seen on the 400 block of Truvall Street SW in Palm Bay.

Jahsyiah Kanter is described as Black, 5' 1" tall, weighing approximately 70 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jahmaryion Kanter is described as Black, 5' 3" tall, weighing approximately 95 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a large birthmark under his right eye.

If you spot these boys contact Palm Bay Police at 321-952-3456 or call 911.

