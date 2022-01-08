Advertisement

Fort Pierce police searching for 14-year-old runaway girl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Fort Pierce police are trying to locate a runaway girl.

Carmelza N. Silien, 14, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, burgundy pants, and black shoes.

She left home at approximately 7:18 a.m. Saturday in an unknown direction.

Police said she left a suicidal note on her bed.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.

