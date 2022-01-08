New 728 area code coming to Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County will get a new 728 area code that will serve the same geographic boundaries as the 561 area code.

According to a news release, the new area code overlay will extend the supply of telephone numbers in the area.

New customers or requests for additional lines will now be assigned area code 728. Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers. However, the release says, everyone will now dial the area code plus the seven-digit phone number to make local calls.

“Florida is fortunate to have great weather, a healthy economy, and a growing population—especially in beautiful Palm Beach County,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay. “As a result of Florida’s growth and the depletion of 561 phone numbers, the Commission has approved an additional area code to satisfy the growing consumer demand.”

The Florida Public Service Commission is encouraging residents to ensure that all relevant equipment recognizes the new 728 area code as a valid area code and to begin programming 10-digit telephone numbers.

"Examples of such equipment are life safety systems and medical monitoring devices, stored telephone numbers in mobile and cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, safety alarm and security systems and gates, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions," the release said.

For additional information, click here.

For more information about the area code changes, the Commission has released a Consumer Assistance Summary that details these changes. Residents can also contact their local telephone carrier or call the PSC's customer assistance line at 1-800-342-3552.

Scripps Only Content 2022