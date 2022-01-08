University of Florida study anticipates 'peak' of omicron cases in Florida late next week

New research out of the University of Florida suggests we could soon reach the peak of the omicron variant’s infection rates in the state, and faster than originally projected.

Dr. Ira Longini, Professor of Biostatistics at the University of Florida, said he and several researchers concluded in a study that late next week could be the ‘peak’ for omicron in Florida.

“We project a peak, a large peak, in the omicron epidemic peaking at about 90,000 cases probably later next week,” said Dr. Longini.

The study also concluded that ‘the omicron wave in Florida is likely to cause many more infections than the delta wave, potentially infecting most of the state’s population in this wave alone.’

“[We are] also projecting the deaths during that period peaking a bit later, maybe anywhere from 150 to 300 deaths per day,” Dr. Longini said.

Dr. Longini says they estimate omicron will cause 1/3 as many deaths as were caused by delta.

Though we could be close to maxing out the case count for omicron, Dr. Longini said it will be important to remain on guard.

“After the peak, there’s still a same size epidemic on the other side,” Dr. Longini said.

He said there will likely be stress on hospitals across the state, but omicron should not lead to hospitals being overrun with patients.

“The good news is it looks like we should have plenty of hospital capacity, the virus is not as virulent as delta was, and we have a lot of vaccinated people, and the vaccine protects well against severe disease.”

