Advertisement

McGusty scores game-winning shot as Hurricanes take down No. 2 Duke 76-74

Miami improves to 5-0 in ACC
Duke forward Theo John (12) defends as Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots during the first...
Duke forward Theo John (12) defends as Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived a final-play shot for the win to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74 on Saturday night.

Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals for the Hurricanes.

Miami won its ninth straight game and improved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Duke had a final shot for the win, but freshman Trevor Keels' desperate 3-pointer was no good. That set off a midcourt celebration for the Hurricanes.

Paolo Banchero scored 20 points for Duke.

The Associated Press 2022

Most Read

Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
3 killed, 3 injured in Vero Beach crash
Free COVID tests bring steady stream of cars at sites
Defense attorney accused of smuggling drugs into Palm Beach Co. jail
Spike in omicron cases could soon peak, researcher says

Latest News

‘Stand your ground’ hearing for ex-FSU star Travis Rudolph moved to March
Players celebrate with Alabama head coach Nick Saban after their win against Ohio State in an...
College Football Playoff champ could be crowned by forfeit under new COVID-19 policies
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a touchdown pass, his sixth of the game,...
Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe breaks NCAA records in Boca Raton Bowl
Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) is mobbed by teammates after he received the MVP trophy...
FSU, UCF hoops game in South Florida canceled because of COVID-19