McGusty scores game-winning shot as Hurricanes take down No. 2 Duke 76-74

Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived a final-play shot for the win to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74 on Saturday night.

Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals for the Hurricanes.

Miami won its ninth straight game and improved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Duke had a final shot for the win, but freshman Trevor Keels' desperate 3-pointer was no good. That set off a midcourt celebration for the Hurricanes.

Paolo Banchero scored 20 points for Duke.

The Associated Press 2022