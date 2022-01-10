Death investigation report released for Bob Saget

A death investigation report was released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office following the passing of longtime comedian Bob Saget.

It stated that Saget's family members contacted Ritz Carlton security on Sunday to check on his well-being after being unable to reach him.

The report said a security member knocked on the door of Saget's room several times and attempted to gain entry. When the security team member later gained access to the room, he noted that all the lights were off.

Security found Saget in his bed and stated that the comedian was "cold to the touch, yellow and clammy."

The security member checked to see if Saget was breathing and for a pulse but none were detected, prompting a call to 911.

Orange County Fire Rescue arrived and Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m.

The sheriff's office report said there were no signs of foul play and the room was orderly.

Saget was found with his left arm across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen, according to investigators.

The report said the comedian had used his room key to enter his room at 2:17 a.m. Sunday.

Hotel management contacted Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, to notify her of his death.

The cause of death has not been released.

Comedian mourns Saget's death

Saget had just kicked off a national tour and was scheduled to perform in West Palm Beach later this month.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried spoke Monday about the passing of his longtime friend.

"A great guy and a really funny guy," Gottfried said. "I just spoke to him on the phone a few days ago, which makes it more surreal."

During his conversation with Saget, Gottfried said there was no indication that something might be amiss.

"He sounded great. He sounded like his old self," Gottfried said.

Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The sheriff's office said they do not suspect foul play or drug use in Saget's death.

"I was having dinner and [comedian] Jeff Ross called me, and he said, 'I've got some sad news, Bob Saget died,'" Gottfried said.

Like many people, the comedian said he is still trying to make sense of it all.

"I thought, 'Oh, it's a sick joke,' and I was waiting for the punch line," Gottfried said. "And I'm waiting there, and then there's no punch line to it," Gottfried said.

Saget was no stranger to the West Palm Beach area, visiting the city's Improv Comedy Club on multiple occasions.

He became a household name for this portrayal of Danny Tanner on the long-running ABC sitcom "Full House" and as the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."

"His friends will all remember him as a fun guy to be with, a great guy and really quick-witted," Gottfried said. "The audience loved his quick wit and his warmth that came through on the TV shows."

Saget was 65 years old and leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

"It still feels like a shock, and it doesn't feel at all real," Gottfried said.

Below is a statement released Monday by the Palm Beach Improv:

"The Improvs in Palm Beach, Miami and Dania Beach are heartbroken to hear of Bob Saget's passing. He truly provided us with a lifetime of laughs, but he also provided such warmth and compassion to anyone he talked to, from the partners or the staff. Bob had one of the biggest hearts in the business and always made you feel like you were the only one in the room when he was talking to you. He truly cared about everyone and we had so much fun watching the looks on people's faces after they saw a Bob Saget show! He was also one of those comics who always reminded us why we love working in this business which we'll miss forever. We miss you already Bob!



We will be refunding current ticketholders in the next couple of days.



Thanks for supporting live comedy as it is comics like Bob who make working in this business worth it."



