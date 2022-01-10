Advertisement

Dolphins top Pats to sweep New England for first time since 2000

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball during the second half of an...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and the Miami Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24 on Sunday.

Xavien Howard returned an interception for a touchdown and Johnson had a touchdown run for Miami (9-8).

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard runs to score a touchdown after intercepting a New...
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard runs to score a touchdown after intercepting a New England Patriots pass during the first half Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Brandon Bolden two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — for the Patriots (10-7), who are headed to the playoffs as a wild card.

Miami became only the second team to win both of its AFC East Division meetings against New England in the past 21 years. Buffalo did it in 2020; before that, Miami and the New York Jets both did it in 2000.

