Hail falls on the Treasure Coast Monday

Viewers across the Treasure Coast are submitting photos of hail as a line of severe storms moves through St. Lucie County Monday evening.

WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said large hail was possible around Tradition and St. Lucie West, along with 50-60 mph winds.

The storm is expected to arrive in Palm Beach County around 7 or 8 p.m. but should be weaker, Weagle said.

Hail.PNG

Hail 1.PNG

Hail 2.PNG

Hail.PNG

Scripps Only Content 2022