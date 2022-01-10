Hail falls on the Treasure Coast Monday
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST
Viewers across the Treasure Coast are submitting photos of hail as a line of severe storms moves through St. Lucie County Monday evening.
WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said large hail was possible around Tradition and St. Lucie West, along with 50-60 mph winds.
The storm is expected to arrive in Palm Beach County around 7 or 8 p.m. but should be weaker, Weagle said.
