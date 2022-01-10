Advertisement

Hope Ride aims to raise awareness, fund fight against human trafficking

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A multi-day cycling event is hoping to raise awareness and funding to aid in the fight against human trafficking during Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Over 20 riders are expected to cycle 300 miles in the Hope Ride, which begins Jan. 15 in Jacksonville and ends Jan. 17 in Palm Beach Gardens. The three-day cycling will raise awareness about human trafficking.

Last year, Florida ranked third in the nation for reports of human trafficking. The Hope Ride aims to bring that statistic to an end.

All proceeds from the ride will benefit A21, one of the largest organizations in the world fighting human trafficking.

For more information, visit HopeRideForFreedom.com.

