PBSO deputies looking for missing man near West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing man near West Palm Beach.

James "Jim" Doig was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. at his residence at Century Village. He is believed to be riding a black bicycle with a large saddle seat.

Jim is described as 6 foot tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows Jim Doig's whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

