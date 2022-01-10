Advertisement

PBSO deputies looking for missing man near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing man near West Palm Beach.

James "Jim" Doig was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. at his residence at Century Village. He is believed to be riding a black bicycle with a large saddle seat.

Jim is described as 6 foot tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows Jim Doig's whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

