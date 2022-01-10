Riviera Beach mother demands justice after son is shot and killed

The search is on for a killer after a young man was shot and killed over the weekend in Riviera Beach right outside his mother's home.

For the past 24 hours, Renee Holmes feels like she been living a bad dream and the view outside her window now shows the horror that happened right near her driveway.

"I hate looking out there because I open my window every morning and I got to look right there," Holmes said. "Last night I didn't sleep because all I could think about was my son."

Holmes and her family were inside their house in Riviera Beach on West 31st Street Sunday when she said she heard about five gunshots.

"We heard some gunshots. Everybody got on the floor and then I told them Jamal is out there so everybody ran to the door and looked outside and he was laying on the ground by the driveway," Holmes said.

We're told the 27-year-old was on the phone walking outside when the shots were fired. He was hit multiple times.

"My daughter they tried to pick him up and put him in the car," Holmes said.

Jamal later died at the hospital. He was Renee's baby boy...who loved shoes, music, and making everyone smile.

"Jamal was kind of like the life. He's funny, he loved to dance," Holmes said. "Whoever killed my son, turn yourself in because they're going to get you sooner or later. You're going to pay one way or the other, either behind bars or with God, whichever you prefer, but you will get yours."

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information should call Riviera Beach police right away.

