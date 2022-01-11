Advertisement

Aspiring Olympian sweeps 4 Disney World races in "Dopey Challenge"

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A 33-year-old aspiring Olympian has set a Walt Disney World marathon weekend record, sweeping all four races in Florida.

Brittany Charboneau of Denver ran Sunday's 26.2-mile marathon in 2 hours and 45 minutes. She also won the 5K, 10K and half-marathon as part of the “Dopey Challenge,” which is a combined 48.6 miles over four days.

For each race, she dressed as a favorite Disney character. Charboneau dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” for the 5K, Bing Bong from “Inside Out” for the 10K, Joy from “Inside Out” for the half and Cruella de Vil from the “101 Dalmatians” for the marathon.

