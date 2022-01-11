Advertisement

Bills assistant could be reunited with Dolphins QB

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field before an NFL football game...
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The next head coach of the Miami Dolphins could be a familiar face for the team's franchise quarterback.

On the same day Brian Flores was fired after three seasons, Miami has requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, according to NFL.com.

Daboll, who has been with Buffalo since 2018, spent the 2017 season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a freshman for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gestures while speaking to quarterback Tua...
Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gestures while speaking to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during practice Aug. 5, 2017, at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The NFL assistant coach of the year in 2020, Daboll might also be a familiar name to Miami fans. He was offensive coordinator of the Dolphins under Tony Sparano in 2011.

RELATED: Fans, media react to firing of Flores

Flores was fired Monday morning despite leading the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons. But that wasn't good enough for owner Stephen Ross, who felt the "key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be."

Daboll is a longtime NFL assistant who has won five Super Bowls, all under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
Bob Saget attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing...
Bob Saget touring in Florida at time of death
3 killed, 3 injured in Vero Beach crash
Funeral held for teen who died in Boynton Beach dirt bike crash
Funeral service for 2 deputies held in Fort Pierce

Latest News

As omicron cases rise, COVID deaths appear to decline
Boil water notice in effect for some Wellington residents
Hail falls on the Treasure Coast Monday
PBSO deputies looking for missing man near West Palm Beach