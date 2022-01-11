Bills assistant could be reunited with Dolphins QB

The next head coach of the Miami Dolphins could be a familiar face for the team's franchise quarterback.

On the same day Brian Flores was fired after three seasons, Miami has requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, according to NFL.com.

Daboll, who has been with Buffalo since 2018, spent the 2017 season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a freshman for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gestures while speaking to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during practice Aug. 5, 2017, at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The NFL assistant coach of the year in 2020, Daboll might also be a familiar name to Miami fans. He was offensive coordinator of the Dolphins under Tony Sparano in 2011.

Flores was fired Monday morning despite leading the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons. But that wasn't good enough for owner Stephen Ross, who felt the "key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be."

Daboll is a longtime NFL assistant who has won five Super Bowls, all under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

