Cars damaged by St. Lucie County hail storm

Several cars were banged up and damaged during a hail storm Monday night in St. Lucie County.

According to WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle, there were reports of large hail hitting the areas of Tradition and St. Lucie West — along with 50 to 60 mph winds — around 6 p.m.

WPTV surveyed the area on Tuesday and found a car off Shinn Road with its rear windshield shattered from chunks of hail, large dents on the roof and hood, and a side mirror knocked off.

A car in St. Lucie County is damaged from a hail storm on Jan. 10, 2022.

Workers at Accurate Marine Services said the storm sounded like a war zone as it rolled through.

One man said his Ford F-150 suffered 117 dents from chunks of hail. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The line of thunderstorms hit Palm Beach County around 7 p.m., but they were weaker by then.

The latest forecast from the WPTV First Alert Weather team calls for mostly cloudy conditions and low rain chances Tuesday in Palm Beach County and along the Treasure Coast with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

However, rain chances will increase to 40% on Wednesday and Thursday before making way for a sunny and cooler weekend.

