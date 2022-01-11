Lighten your wardrobe, watch it be 're-fashioned'

Through the end of January, Resource Depot is accepting items of new and gently-loved women’s clothing for its REFashion Weekend and upcycling celebrity challenge.

With few exceptions listed online, your donations of clothing, shoes and accessories are welcomed. Check the website for the specific days you can donate.

Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot, offers some inspiration as you consider the items in your closet. “Kind of think about what you would feel comfortable giving a good friend. Those are the kind of things that we’re looking for. Because at our event in February, you can come and fill a bag with new-to-you clothing,” she said.

February 24, there will be a sip and shop event with VIP access to the thrift shop. February 26 and 27 you can fill a custom bag for just $25, helping the environment, your wardrobe, and Resource Depot’s programs.

During the same weekend, an auction will go live to include jackets re-fashioned by local artists. One of those participating is WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Ashleigh Walters. Stay updated on Ashleigh's Facebook page to watch her refashion her submission.

