As omicron cases rise, COVID deaths appear to decline

It is an unusual turn for many doctors on the front lines of COVID.

“In Florida, we’re seeing less deaths which is great,” said Dr. Larry Bush of Wellington.

“The hospitalizations are definitely increasing just because of sheer numbers of positivity cases we’re seeing,” Dr. Bush said.

Unlike the Delta variant over the summer, cases in the hospital are appearing to be less severe, easing pressure on ICUs.

“Fortunately we’re not seeing a high percentage people especially among vaccinated and boostered who are sick and requiring ICU”, said Dr. Jason Wilson at Tampa General.

Doctors say there appear to be several reasons for the less severe cases and deaths, including increased vaccination rates and even the antibody effects from the Delta surge.

“Even though it’s not the exact same variant or strain as omicron, there is some cross coverage in the antibodies because they have common parts,” said Dr. Bush.

Doctors say the increase in COVID cases may be because of a huge surge in testing over the holidays and now they are focused on looking for some more positive signs.

“We need to see a bend in that curve of cases and positivity”, said Dr. Wilson. “When we see that curve bend, we can have a little better good news, more light at the end of the tunnel.”

