Detectives investigate after woman's body found in Fort Pierce

Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a woman found in Fort Pierce.

Her body was found in the 2000 block of Totten Road on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Detectives do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community.

The Sheriff's Office said they will release more information in the coming days as their investigation progresses.

