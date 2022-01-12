Former Port St. Lucie mayor resigns from Islamorada job

Former Port St. Lucie Mayor Greg Oravec has resigned from the job he took on just 6 months ago in the Keys.

At Tuesday evening's Islamorada council meeting, Oravec thanked his staff and council for how welcoming they were.

He became village manager in Islamorada on July 1, after serving two decades in Port St. Lucie.

“I’ve lost my appetite for some of the political dynamics that go with this job. And for me, they’ve become more than just isolated moments in time. They’ve robbed the job of its joy," Oravec said.

WPTV reached out to the former mayor for more information on why he has resigned.

Oravec said that after living a very public life for the past 25 years he is looking forward to reclaiming his anonymity.

He did not offer any more information on whether he would be returning to the Treasure Coast.

Oravec leaves the Islamorada job effective March 31.

