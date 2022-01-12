Advertisement

FSU hands Miami first ACC loss, beats 'Canes for 8th straight time

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, RayQuan Evans made two free throws with 0.8 seconds left and Florida State beat in-state rival Miami 65-64 and extend its win streak against the Hurricanes to eight games.

Anthony Polite had 12 points and eight rebounds and Evans finished with 11 points for Florida State (9-5, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1), who were picked 12th in the 2021 preseason ACC poll, had won nine consecutive games, including a 76-74 win at then-No. 2 Duke last Saturday.

Moore finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and six assists for Miami.

