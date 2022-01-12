Advertisement

Giants assistant reunites with Napier at Florida

FILE - New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale watches from the sideline during an NFL...
FILE - New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, on Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Florida hired New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale to a similar position Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, leaving new Gators coach Billy Napier with just two staff spots remaining to fill. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)(AP)
Jan. 11, 2022
Rob Sale is reuniting with new Florida head coach Billy Napier.

Napier announced Tuesday that Sale is leaving the New York Giants to join the Gators as the team's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Sale spent the 2021 season coaching the offensive line for the Giants.

The 42-year-old previously worked for Napier at Arizona State and Louisiana.

Napier, who is planning to call plays in his first year in Gainesville, was hired to replace Dan Mullen.

The Giants were tied for 16th in the NFL in sacks allowed (38) and 24th in rushing (99.3 yards a game).

