Advertisement

How to help as Red Cross declares national blood crisis

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

January is National Blood Donor Month and blood banks across the U.S. are running low and experiencing unprecedented shortages.

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for the first time in its history.

The Red Cross says it accounts for 40% of the nation's blood supply, but that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered donation efforts in the last two years.

According to the organization, there's been a 10% decline in blood donations dating back to March 2020. Illness — both from the omicron variant and an active flu season — as well as weather-related closures have only compounded shortages in recent weeks.

There’s also been a decrease in new donors of 34%.

The pandemic has also limited how the Red Cross can advocate for blood donations. According to the organization, there's been a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives since the arrival of COVID-19, as the virus has kept schools closed and students in remote learning.

In 2019, the Red Cross says that students accounted for 25% of blood donors. That number has dropped to just 10% since the start of the pandemic.

Regional Communications Director Siara Campbell said the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.

“We've seen a steady decline in the number of people that are donating blood since the pandemic began," said Campbell. "So we're really talking about in the in the last almost two years now. So we're continuing to confront that relentless issue due to the pandemic and and the ongoing blood drive cancellations, and staffing limitations. It's been taking a toll over the last two years.”

The American Red Cross has a partnership with One Blood which has locations throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

To set up an appointment and donate blood, click here.

The Red Cross says that all blood types are needed. However, they're specifically appealing to people with O-positive and O-negative blood types. With 38% of the population being O-positive, it's the most transfused blood type. People who are type O-negative are universal donors.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Death investigation report released for Bob Saget
Hail falls on the Treasure Coast Monday
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field before an NFL football game...
Bills assistant could be reunited with Dolphins QB
Kayla Carridis: Police still looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Detectives investigate after woman's body found in Fort Pierce
FDA extends shelf life of nearly 1 million expired COVID-19 test kits in Florida
New 24/7 live tutoring program coming to Martin County School District
FDA extends shelf life of nearly 1 million expired COVID-19 test kits in Florida