LIVE: Lumber spill shuts down I-95 southbound in Jupiter

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down in Jupiter on Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer spilled lumber on the highway.

The wreck is at Indiantown Road.

Video from the scene shows a semi-truck jackknifed across the southbound lanes of I-95, and pallets of lumber scattered all over the interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol hasn't said if anyone is hurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

