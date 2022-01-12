Advertisement

LIVE: Lumber spill shuts down I-95 southbound in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down in Jupiter on Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer spilled lumber on the highway.

The wreck is at Indiantown Road.

Video from the scene shows a semi-truck jackknifed across the southbound lanes of I-95, and pallets of lumber scattered all over the interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol hasn't said if anyone is hurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

