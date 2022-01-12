I-95 southbound reopens in Jupiter after lumber spill shut down highway

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 reopened in Jupiter after a tractor-trailer spilled lumber on the highway shutting down the interstate for hours Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at the exit to Indiantown Road.

Video from a Florida Department of Transportation camera showed a semi-truck jackknifed across the southbound lanes of I-95 and pallets of lumber scattered all over the interstate.

At least one other vehicle — a white sedan — was towed away from the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there are injuries in the crash.

Drivers going southbound had to exit at Indiantown Road and then get back onto I-95 at the entrance ramp. Drivers coming from Martin County were advised to take Florida's Turnpike.

As of 6:30 p.m., traffic in that area is back to normal.

