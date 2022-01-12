Advertisement

I-95 southbound reopens in Jupiter after lumber spill shut down highway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 reopened in Jupiter after a tractor-trailer spilled lumber on the highway shutting down the interstate for hours Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at the exit to Indiantown Road.

Video from a Florida Department of Transportation camera showed a semi-truck jackknifed across the southbound lanes of I-95 and pallets of lumber scattered all over the interstate.

At least one other vehicle — a white sedan — was towed away from the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there are injuries in the crash.

Drivers going southbound had to exit at Indiantown Road and then get back onto I-95 at the entrance ramp. Drivers coming from Martin County were advised to take Florida's Turnpike.

As of 6:30 p.m., traffic in that area is back to normal.

Crews are now using heavy machinery to pick up the lumber and clear it off the highway. There's no word on when I-95 will reopen.

Crews remove pallets of spilled lumber off Interstate 95 in Jupiter on Jan. 12, 2022.
Crews remove pallets of spilled lumber off Interstate 95 in Jupiter on Jan. 12, 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Death investigation report released for Bob Saget
Hail falls on the Treasure Coast Monday
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field before an NFL football game...
Bills assistant could be reunited with Dolphins QB
3 killed, 3 injured in Vero Beach crash

Latest News

Recycled art project coming to Boca Raton
Former Port St. Lucie mayor resigns from Islamorada job
Cruise planners navigating choppy waters
What's the biggest cause of inflation? It's complicated.
Cruise planners navigating choppy waters