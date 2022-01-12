Advertisement

Palm Beach County to offer workshop for first-time homebuyers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County is teaming up with the University of Florida to offer help to first-time homebuyers by hosting a series of workshops.

Participants must attend one 8-hour session or two 4-hour sessions to learn what it takes to own a home and how to get an affordable mortgage.

The classes cost $10 per individual, or couple, and are offered online via Zoom in English and Spanish.

To purchase tickets and to view the home buyer class schedule, click here.

For more information, contact Cyndi Longley here or call 561-233-1744.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Death investigation report released for Bob Saget
Hail falls on the Treasure Coast Monday
Bob Saget attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing...
Bob Saget touring in Florida at time of death
Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
3 killed, 3 injured in Vero Beach crash

Latest News

South Florida's counties' positivity rate at least 33%; entire state considered 'high' transmission
Police searching for missing teen in Delray Beach
Palm Beach County to offer workshop for first-time homebuyers
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick elected to Congress