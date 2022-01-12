Police searching for missing teen in Delray Beach
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Delray Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered teen.
Evyline Morgan, 15, was last seen Tuesday at 7 a.m. when she left her residence in Auburn Trace after arguing with her mother.
She is described as 5-foot tall, weighing around 115 pounds.
Police said Evyline was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a white hoodie with green sleeves and black slides with no socks. She also wears glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Evyline's whereabouts is urged to call 561-243-7800.
