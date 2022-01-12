Port St. Lucie girl battling cancer gets surprise from police

An 8-year-old girl in Port St. Lucie got a big welcome home Tuesday from Port St. Lucie Police and dozens of community members.

Arya Stockstill has been in the hospital since October, undergoing treatment for Leukemia.

When police learned she was battling cancer and would only briefly be able to go home, they jumped at the chance to make her homecoming special.

While Arya sat on a blanket outside her home surrounded by friends and family, police cars with lights and sirens drove by, followed by a Treasure Coast Jeep and motorcycle club.

Arya and friends.PNG

Arya’s parents, Cody and Sharda Stockstill said late last year they noticed Arya was bruising easily.

She went through some tests and they got a call back quickly in early October.

“They called us immediately and told us to take her down to St. Mary’s,” Sharda said.

That’s when she was given the diagnosis and immediately started chemotherapy. Arya and her mom had not been home since then.

Arya and parents.PNG

“She’s my whole life,” Sharda said.

She will only be home for a couple of days, so Sharda said the family wanted to make her brief stay special. Arya’s aunt started making calls to the Jeep club and police.

Motorcycles.PNG

“This is something she is going to remember the rest of her life,” Sharda said.

With just a few hours' notice, police raced to buy her hand-picked presents. Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro brought her the presents, delivered from a SWAT truck. He told her they are all thinking of her and praying for her.

Arya gets presents from PSL police.PNG

“This is exactly why I love living here, in the community,” Sharda said. “They specifically asked what she liked, they got ‘LOL’s, she loves all of that stuff, she loves art stuff.”

Most of all, Sharda said Arya was excited to be back with her family.

She will go back to the hospital later this week, and eventually head to a Miami hospital where she is expected to have a bone marrow transplant.

Arya at hospital.PNG

“I'm with her in the hospital every day but when she goes back this time she’s going to know that not just us but her family, everybody is behind her supporting her,” Sharda said.

Scripps Only Content 2022