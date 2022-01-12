Advertisement

Rising costs: Which items increased the most in 2021?

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. ...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Refinancing can pay off your existing student loans, replacing them with a new loan with new terms and a single payment. Some private refinance lenders allow you to consolidate your loans with your spouse’s or co-sign a loan for him or her. This may benefit you if you wouldn’t qualify for refinancing on your own. But combining or co-signing loans puts you on the hook for the entire debt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

How has inflation affected your wallet? The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday released some some startling price increases for 2021 on a variety of items.

Their index said the price of all items rose 7 percent in the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1982.

MORE: Inflation rates jumped 7% in last year, the biggest increase since 1982

Data showed the biggest jump was in energy costs. All types of gasoline rose 49.6 percent last year.

After the price of gas dropped dramatically in 2020 because of lockdowns, the cost of fuel saw a dramatic surge to near pre-pandemic levels.

Figures from the Consumer Price Index show the following items and services increased last year:

  • Used cars and trucks increased by 37.3 percent
  • Hotel and motel rooms were up 28 percent
  • Meat, poultry, fish and eggs were up 12.5 percent
  • New cars and trucks were up 11.8 percent

But there is some good news.

Prices on smart phones dropped 14 percent in 2021.

Also, the index for food at employee sites and schools, declined 49.3 percent over the past 12 months, reflecting widespread free lunch programs.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Death investigation report released for Bob Saget
Hail falls on the Treasure Coast Monday
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field before an NFL football game...
Bills assistant could be reunited with Dolphins QB
Kayla Carridis: Police still looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach

Latest News

LIVE: Lumber spill shuts down I-95 southbound in Jupiter
Detectives investigate after woman’s body found in Fort Pierce
How to help as Red Cross declares national blood crisis
FDA extends shelf life of nearly 1 million expired COVID-19 test kits in Florida