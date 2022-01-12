Advertisement

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick elected to Congress

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is headed to Congress.

The Democrat defeated Republican challenger Jason Mariner during a special election Tuesday.

She'll occupy the congressional seat formerly held by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Hastings, who was the longest-serving member of the Florida delegation, died of pancreatic cancer in April 2021. He had served in the U.S. House since 1993.

The Associated Press declared Cherfilus-McCormick the winner eight minutes after polling locations in Broward and Palm Beach counties closed.

Mariner didn't stand much of a chance in a district that skews heavily Democratic.

"A lot of people don't know that this election's going on, which is why we're calling them," Mariner told WPTV earlier in the day. "This has been, you know, grass roots from the beginning."

Jason Mariner: 'A lot of people don't know that this election's going on'

Mariner said the campaign was contentious, claiming he's faced threats and had issues with the wording of the ballot.

