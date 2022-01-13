Advertisement

2 dogs killed in West Palm Beach house fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two dogs died in a house fire off Broadway Avenue on 54th Street in West Palm Beach on Thursday.

Smoke was still coming out of the windows of a Pinewood Park Home.

Firefighters said they got the call around 1:30 p.m.

Neighbors DeAndre and Stephanie live in the back unit of the building and made it out.

"There was hella smoke in there. It's crazy," DeAndre said.

But two dogs from the home’s other unit didn't make it.

For this couple, they said they’re just happy they are OK.

"We’re just waiting and seeing whats gonna happen next," a family member said.

The cause of the first is still under investigation, but the fire department does say it could have been a lot worse.

