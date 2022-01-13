Advertisement

Delray Beach man pleads guilty to $6.9M conspiracy to defraud Medicare

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Delray Beach man has pleaded guilty to a $6.9 million conspiracy to defraud Medicare.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Christopher Licata, 45, admitted that as the owner of Boca Toxicology LLC (doing business as Lab Dynamics), he bribed patient brokers who would refer Medicare beneficiaries and doctors' orders authorizing medically unnecessary genetic testing to Licata's laboratory.

The DOJ said that once the COVID-19 pandemic began, Licata exploited patients' fears of COVID-19 by bundling COVID-19 tests with more expensive, medically unnecessary testing.

In total, Licata's laboratory submitted over $6.9 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary tests.

Licata pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit health care fraud.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Death investigation report released for Bob Saget
Fort Lauderdale police sergeant arrested

Latest News

PBSO looking for man who cashed in on stolen lottery tickets
COVID cases surge 113% in Indian River Co. in 7 days
FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES- This March 23, 2015 photo shows strawberry shortcake in Concord,...
Strawberry shortcake could become Florida's official dessert
Martin County sheriff urges gun owners to lock up weapons after string of thefts