Deputies looking for missing teen in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Jan. 12, 2022
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl they say is a runaway.

Cheyenne Chase was last seen on Dec. 28 around 11:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of 8th Street.

She is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with red highlights.

Cheyenne was last seen wearing a short black skirt, long sleeve black shirt with a white sweater over it and black shoes.

Anyone who locates Cheyenne Chase is asked to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 regarding case number 2021-166172.

