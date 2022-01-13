Advertisement

Lawsuit to be filed on behalf of teen killed in Boynton Beach dirt bike crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A lawsuit will be filed on behalf of the family of a teen who died after an attempted traffic stop by police in Boynton Beach last month.

According to a tweet, attorneys with Ben Crump Law will hold a virtual news conference Thursday, Jan. 13, to announce the team's intent to file the lawsuit on behalf of the teen's family.

Stanley Davis III, 13, was killed on Dec. 26 in the 800 block of North Federal Highway after his dirt bike crashed as police attempted to pull him over.

After his death, supporters have gathered to express their displeasure with the city and the police department.

The investigation in this case is ongoing. The officer involved remains on administrative leave.

