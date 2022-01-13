Advertisement

Treasure Coast could hear sonic boom from SpaceX launch

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral,...
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SpaceX is preparing another one of its Falcon 9 rockets to launch 105 small satellites into space.

The rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday and it might get loud.

The company sent out an email advisory on Wednesday, advising local residents of the expected booms.

"About eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida," the advisory said. "There is the possibility that local residents (and those of surrounding counties) may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing."

SpaceX added that what residents hear will depend upon weather conditions.

This is also the first mission since June to feature a return to launch site landing.

