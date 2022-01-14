Advertisement

Artistic flair abounds at South Florida Fair

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The South Florida Fair is packed with food, rides, shows and games, and the arts.

In the Creation Station area, which fills building 3 of a packed alley of shopping and exhibits, artists have been covering the floor in chalk drawings. You will see them create work live during the fair. Children will have the chance to participate by drawing in one area themselves.

There are also works of art from artists across South Florida.

There are traditional works, like quilts. Artists will contribute panels to a robot-themed quilt, which encapsulates the theme of the entire event this year.

There are also more unusual additions in the artistic realm this year.

“We have needlepoint, art, we have a doll collection, we have crazy hats. Pretty much anything that you can create, we have here,” explained Lorie Stinson, Exhibits and Special Events Manager for the South Florida Fair.

The art by adults and children are being judged in different categories, so they may be awarded first, second and third prizes.

In a larger main exhibit hall, you’ll find handmade robots swinging from the rafters. These represent projects from different schools across the area. If you can pick a favorite, you are encouraged to vote at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections booth.

