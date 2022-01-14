Boca Raton man accused of stabbing father 13 times

A Boca Raton man is charged with attempted murder after stabbing his father 13 times inside their residence, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 12, at approximately 7:48 a.m. in the 7700 block of Villa Nova Drive.

PBSO deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found Miguel Alvarez, 57, and his son Guillermo Alvarez, 24. A knife with blood was located on the sidewalk, near the mailbox.

Deputies said Miguel identified his son to deputies saying, "My son stabbed me."

He told deputies his son has a history of unprovoked attacks on family and is believed by the family to be bipolar.

The father said the incident had started the evening before when Miguel unintentionally bumped into his son inside the home. He said Guillermo didn't say anything and walked to his room. However, the next morning Miguel was attacked with a kitchen knife from behind while preparing coffee.

He was stabbed 13 times in numerous areas, PBSO said.

Miguel told deputies he attempted to push his son away in defense and had his pinky finger bit.

Guillermo was taken into custody without incident but said it was "self-defense."

Miguel was treated at the scene and transported to Delray Medical Center for further medical treatment.

