Advertisement

Boca Raton man accused of stabbing father 13 times

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Boca Raton man is charged with attempted murder after stabbing his father 13 times inside their residence, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 12, at approximately 7:48 a.m. in the 7700 block of Villa Nova Drive.

PBSO deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found Miguel Alvarez, 57, and his son Guillermo Alvarez, 24. A knife with blood was located on the sidewalk, near the mailbox.

Deputies said Miguel identified his son to deputies saying, "My son stabbed me."

He told deputies his son has a history of unprovoked attacks on family and is believed by the family to be bipolar.

The father said the incident had started the evening before when Miguel unintentionally bumped into his son inside the home. He said Guillermo didn't say anything and walked to his room. However, the next morning Miguel was attacked with a kitchen knife from behind while preparing coffee.

He was stabbed 13 times in numerous areas, PBSO said.

Miguel told deputies he attempted to push his son away in defense and had his pinky finger bit.

Guillermo was taken into custody without incident but said it was "self-defense."

Miguel was treated at the scene and transported to Delray Medical Center for further medical treatment.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fort Lauderdale police sergeant arrested
Death investigation report released for Bob Saget
Corey Johnson sentenced to life in prison for fatal sleepover stabbing
PBSO looking for man who cashed in on stolen lottery tickets

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP...
South Florida professionals react to Supreme Court decision on vaccine mandate
LGBTQ+ advocates call for change as nation faces blood donation shortage
Palm Beach County residents encouraged to 'Recycle Right in 2022'
Black veterans say Delray Beach locked them out of American Legion Post , then took building