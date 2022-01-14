Delray Beach home gets makeover ahead of MLK Day

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day just around the corner, many in South Florida are celebrating his life with an act of service.

More than a dozen volunteers came out on Friday to give a Delray Beach home a makeover with some paint, landscaping, and a whole lot of love, all in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy of service.

The Delray Beach home owned by Mamie Brown deserved an upgrade.

Brown spent the holidays sick in the hospital. But this new home means a happy new year for her.

Habitat For Humanity of South Palm Beach County and Waste Management partnered to work on this transformation in an act of service ahead of MLK Day.

"To brighten someone’s time, to really help them live in a home and refresh it so they are proud of where they live, feel great about it, and to bring joy to a local family is really rewarding and gratifying," said Crystal Spears, the director of community outreach for Habitat For Humanity of South Palm Beach County.

Even Delray Beach police were able to help out.

With some new paint and natural greenery, the home underwent a pleasant and much-needed transformation.

Now Brown said her old home feels brand new.

"They did a lot," Brown said. "It feels good."

