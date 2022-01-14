Martin Co. schools achieve highest-ever graduation rate

High schools in Martin County are celebrating historic graduation rates.

Officials with the school system announced Friday that Martin County's 2021 graduation rate was the highest ever, hitting a milestone of 94.1 percent.

The district cited data released Jan. 4 by the Florida Department of Education that showed the historic numbers.

The school district said last year's graduation rate increased 3.9 percentage points over its graduation rate of 90.2 percent in 2020.

The graduation rate for the three traditional, district-operated high schools increased to 97.1 percent in 2021, an increase of 1.8 percentage points over last year's rate and 7 percentage points above the state's overall graduation rate of 90.1 percent.

Graduation rates are based on students who finish high school within four years of entering ninth grade.

"We remain committed to providing each of our students with the effective instruction and learning opportunities they need to achieve the goal of high school graduation," said Superintendent John D. Millay said in a written statement. "While we still have work to do to ensure all of our students become graduates, these remarkable results reinforce my confidence that we are headed in the right direction. I am extremely proud of our students, faculty, staff and families for their hard work and commitment to achieving success."

Below are the 2021 graduation rates for Martin County schools:

Clark Advanced Learning Center - 98.9 percent

Jensen Beach High School - 98.0 percent

Martin County High School - 97.2 percent

South Fork High School - 96.2 percent

Scripps Only Content 2022