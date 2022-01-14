MLB labor disagreement puts spring training in limbo

With winter's bitter chill impacting most of the country, this is the time of year where baseball fans start to have thoughts of warmer weather, spring training and the crack of the bat.

However, many are wondering if pitchers and catchers will be reporting to camp on time next month to sites in Florida and Arizona.

Major League Baseball and the players' union continue to be at an impasse following a lockout that began on Dec. 2.

Labor talks between the two sides resumed Thursday for the first time in more than a month, but there was little evidence that any progress was achieved.

The two sides have been unable to resolve their differences, namely the players union being angered over a declining average salary and middle-class players being forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy.

Major League Baseball imposed the lockout early last month as soon as the five-year collective bargaining contract expired.

The discussions Thursday were the first on core economic issues following a 42-day gap, and MLB made proposals it hoped would at least start to generate momentum. Players did not commit to a specific date to respond.

This is the first lockout since 1994-1995, which abruptly ended the 1994 season in August of that year and caused a delayed start to the 1995 season.

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches Job Fair

Despite this year's spring training being uncertain, the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is holding an in-person job fair Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Representatives of the ballpark are looking to fill a variety of positions including:

Guest services

Retail associates

Shuttle cart drivers

Ticket takers

Ticket sellers

Usher

The ballpark is located at 5444 Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

