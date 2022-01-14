Police: Student arrested, had loaded firearm on campus

Police in Port St. Lucie said a tenth-grade student is in custody after he was caught with a loaded firearm on a school campus Friday morning.

At about 9 a.m., a school resource officer was conducting a perimeter check of Treasure Coast High School and spotted three male students walking onto campus after classes had already begun.

Police said the resource officer informed school administration, who spoke to the students and smelled an odor of marijuana.

School administration conducted a search of the students' backpacks and located a loaded .22 Taurus firearm in one backpack.

No additional firearms were located.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in the case.

Investigators said the teen faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft of a firearm.

The weapon was reported stolen in Indian River County in October 2020, according to police.

Scripps Only Content 2022