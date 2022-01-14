Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Lauderdale police sergeant arrested
Death investigation report released for Bob Saget
Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
Golden Beer Can: Budweiser launches Willy Wonka-inspired contest with $1 million prize
PBSO looking for man who cashed in on stolen lottery tickets

Latest News

Riders pushing to get ATV park built in western Palm Beach County
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
What happened at the Florida Capitol this week?
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint