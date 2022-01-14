Advertisement

St. Lucie County sheriff to speak about deputy deaths

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara will share his thoughts and feelings Friday about the tragic deaths of two deputies who recently took their own lives.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Clayton Osteen tried to kill himself shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve. His family removed him from life support on Jan. 2.

Deputy Victoria Pacheco, after learning of Osteen's death, then took her own life. Osteen and Pacheco had a one-month-old son together.

Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester on Friday will share their thoughts on the loss of Osteen and Pacheco, including how the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is coping and moving forward, along with the status of the couple's son, Jayce Osteen.

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call 211 or the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

