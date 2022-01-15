95-year-old man missing from Boynton Beach

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for Charles Tobias, 95.

He was last seen in the 12600 block of Coral Lakes Drive in Boynton Beach, wearing a short sleeve shirt, light colored pants, and light colored shoes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

He may be traveling in a 2019 red Buick Regal with Florida tag GMQX55.

If you spot Charles Tobias, contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000 or call 911.

Scripps Only Content 2022