95-year-old man missing from Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for Charles Tobias, 95.

He was last seen in the 12600 block of Coral Lakes Drive in Boynton Beach, wearing a short sleeve shirt, light colored pants, and light colored shoes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

He may be traveling in a 2019 red Buick Regal with Florida tag GMQX55.

If you spot Charles Tobias, contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000 or call 911.

