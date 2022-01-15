Beloved Black historian remembered for her contributions to community

A beloved Black historian in West Palm Beach is being remembered tonight.

This evening a celebration of life ceremony took place for Everee Jimerson Clarke, an author and historian.

Clarke is best remembered as being the historian of Pleasant City, the oldest Black neighborhood in Palm Beach County.

She was passionate about sharing stories of the first Black settlers to arrive in West Palm Beach to extend the railroad.

She's been interviewed many times by WPTV including in 2019 when she shared the history of the Sunset Lounge as a cultural hub and entertainment center to see Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and a long list of other top Black performers in jazz, rhythm and soul.

Everee Jimerson Clarke was a beloved author and historian.

Her book, Pleasant City, West Palm Beach recounts Palm Beach County's history.

She will be remembered for her contributions to the community.

Clarke was 94 years old.

She’s survived by her daughter, Frances and a host of beloved family and friends.

Funeral services took place at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach on Friday, Jan. 14.

