Boynton Beach police searching for missing, endangered man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered man.

Jacques Daccarett, 28, was last seen at around 8 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 12, when he left his apartment on Via Lugano Circle. His family has not seen or heard from him since then.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black shirt with an image of a woman and the words RADA, and gray sweatpants.

Jacques is diagnosed as schizophrenic and not taking his medication.

Police said not to approach him if you see him. Instead, call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 immediately or the nearest local law enforcement agency.

