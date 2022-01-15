South Florida Fair kicks off

It's the first night of the South Florida Fair. Seventeen outrageously fun days of music games.

Ernesto Mauri said there's a lot to enjoy.

"Coming here and seeing the exhibits, the animals, and the food the people," he said.

Living through this new normal testing sites continue to be busy as people look to reduce the virus' spread. Omicron cases in Florida continue to rise by the thousands.

Knowing all this, Ernesto has mixed feelings.

"Only because of the number of people that are together in the proximity of the people that are together. But also, no to because everybody is taking their vaccinations and wearing a mask.

The past couple of years has brought new challenges for the South Florida Fair.

"We had a great fair in 2020 and then after that, we all knew what was going on. We had two fairs last year. We had our mini fair in January and our May fair. So, this year we have it all back combined in one," CEO and President of the fair, Vicki Chouris said.

Chouris said they have a full slate of vendors, entertainment, and COVID protocols in place like they did last January.

"We are doing a lot of what we did then with the hand sanitizing stations, hand washing stations, the staff is wearing masks throughout the fair. We're not requiring our attendees but we're highly encouraging them," she said.

The fun is back and the music's playing. The show is back in town for the next 17 days.

This time around, the fair brought back their parade. A sight everyone lines up to watch.

