Staffing shortages cause CVS, Walgreens to temporarily close some stores

A Walgreens and CVS drugstore are seen on adjacent corners at an intersection in Calumet City,...
A Walgreens and CVS drugstore are seen on adjacent corners at an intersection in Calumet City, Ill., on Friday, April 30, 2004. In April, a deal to buy 1,260 Eckerd stores put CVS in the lead with total number of stores nationwide and left the two chains virtually deadlocked in sales. Despite that deal, analysts still say Walgreens is winning the drugstore war. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on many business for stores and retailers. Now staffing shortages are taking a big hit on major pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

According to CNN, the companies announced it won't affect every store, but some will close on weekends due to a labor shortage.

For Walgreens they say they’re only temporarily closing a limited number of stores on the weekend but many have adjusted hours of operations.

This could play a role on people waiting on the pharmacy for prescriptions, but Walgreens announced they made the changes to stores with the lowest prescription demand.

If your store is temporarily closed, Walgreens will redirect you to their nearest store.

CVS announced only a small fraction of its stores will be closed one or two days on the weekend.

To find out if your store is closed it's best to call your local CVS or Walgreens.

