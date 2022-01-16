Advertisement

Boaters injured in Highland Beach boat crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating a boat incident that happened in the intracoastal waterway in the area of Highland Beach Saturday afternoon.

The investigation was concentrated in the intracoastal waters behind the Seagate Club condominium off the 3000 block of S. Ocean Blvd.

FWC did confirm there are injuries, but as far as how many people and the extent of those injuries have not been revealed yet.

Delray Beach Police, Highland Beach Police, and Boca Raton Police Marine units responded to the scene.

There were multiple patrol units in the parking lot of the condominium including the Palm Beach County Medical Examiners Office.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

