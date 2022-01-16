Boca Raton police issue warning about text scam

Boca Raton police are warning the public not to fall prey to a text message scam using their name.

Police said people are receiving a text message saying "Dear ___, BOCA RATON POLICE DEPARTMENT shirt $10 OFF ready to order now".

The department does not sell merchandise or shirts to the public.

They urge you not to click the link and do not provide any personal information to the website.

