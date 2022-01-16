Advertisement

Boca Raton police issue warning about text scam

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Boca Raton police are warning the public not to fall prey to a text message scam using their name.

Police said people are receiving a text message saying "Dear ___, BOCA RATON POLICE DEPARTMENT shirt $10 OFF ready to order now".

The department does not sell merchandise or shirts to the public.

They urge you not to click the link and do not provide any personal information to the website.

