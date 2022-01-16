Local Rabbis react to synagogue hostage situation in Texas

Rabbi Andrew Rosenkranz of Temple Beth Torah of Wellington has been closely watching the developments surrounding the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville Texas.

“My gut is just in knots right now,” said Rabbi Rosenkranz.

The situation hits close to his heart since he personally knows the rabbi who is being held hostage.

“I think about the safety of all religious communities. I certainly think about the safety of the Jewish Community. I think about the safety of our synagogue,” said Rabbi Rosenkranz. “Think about this particular Rabbi who went to school with my wife. I have lots of friends who are friends with him. I think about the other three reported hostages at the same time.”

“It’s horrific to think such a thing could happen in a house of worship. A place where people come to pray and a place where we come to pray for peace and for love, for compassion. For such a thing to happen is horrible,” said Rabbi Kapitulnik.

Rabbi Yaron Kapitulnik of Temple Judea in Palm Beach Gardens knows Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker from school.

“All of us have personal connection to that synagogue, to the rabbi, and to the congregation,” said Rabbi Kapitulnik. “That is why this is so hurtful and so frightening and we are all praying for their health.”

Both Rabbis express a need for more unity to fight against adversity. Rabbi Rosenkranz says sadly, there is still a lot of hate against the Jewish community.

“Hopefully this is an isolated incident. But these isolated incidents seem to keep coming,” said Rabbi Rosenkranz. “The Jewish people will still and always continue to be the Jewish people. I am sure of that.”

